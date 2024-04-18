Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Delivers Solutions For Responding To Stalking Threats On Global Basis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom Ltd. is a digital security solutions innovator focused on the market for monitoring criminal offenders and tracking for public security

A popular streaming show, as well as media reports on real-life cyberstalker threats, have increased public awareness of the limitations of criminal justice systems worldwide to stop stalking offenders from continuing their activities

SuperCom's RFID and GPS-enabled solutions help to identify the movements of offenders as part of the electronic security surveillance market, which is expected to grow to $2.3 billion during the next five years SuperCom is growing in the European Union through recent new contracts in Romania and Finland, but is most focused on the United States market opportunities, fulfilling contracts in select states

The advent of the Internet, and increasingly smart computerized technology, has made the world an interconnected place, granting powerful informational tools to help people meet daily challenges.

However, those same tools can also be used abusively by bad players, including domestic violence and other offenders acting as cyberstalkers with malicious intent. A report by social justice media outlet Reckon notes that about a third of all women and a sixth of all men have been stalked at some...

