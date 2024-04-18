Investornewsbreaks Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc. (ATDS) Announces 112% Revenue Increase, Significant Milestones For Fiscal Year 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Data443 (OTC: ATDS) , a data security and privacy software company for“All Things Data Security,” today announced its results for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023.“As we reflect on the accomplishments in 2023, Data443 continues to demonstrate resilience, innovation and steadfast commitment to our customers in the data security and privacy industry. Throughout 2023, we achieved significant milestones and garnered notable recognition,” said Data443's CEO and Founder Jason Remillard.“Strategic acquisitions have always been instrumental in fortifying our market presence and enriching our product suite. The integration of select assets from Cyren Ltd. exemplifies our commitment to augmenting our capabilities and accelerating the development of cutting-edge solutions... Fiscal year 2023 saw significant contract wins from prominent entities within the fintech sector, reflecting the industry's confidence in our solutions... Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to establish pioneering standards in data security and privacy, foster innovation, and empower enterprises to navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape confidently. We believe that together, we are not merely adapting to change but shaping the future of data security.”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. It is All Things Data Security(TM). With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443's framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. To learn more about Data443, watch the company's video introduction on its YouTube channel:

