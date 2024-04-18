Investornewsbreaks Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc. (ATDS) Announces 112% Revenue Increase, Significant Milestones For Fiscal Year 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Data443 (OTC: ATDS) , a data security and privacy software company for“All Things Data Security,” today announced its results for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023.“As we reflect on the accomplishments in 2023, Data443 continues to demonstrate resilience, innovation and steadfast commitment to our customers in the data security and privacy industry. Throughout 2023, we achieved significant milestones and garnered notable recognition,” said Data443's CEO and Founder Jason Remillard.“Strategic acquisitions have always been instrumental in fortifying our market presence and enriching our product suite. The integration of select assets from Cyren Ltd. exemplifies our commitment to augmenting our capabilities and accelerating the development of cutting-edge solutions... Fiscal year 2023 saw significant contract wins from prominent entities within the fintech sector, reflecting the industry's confidence in our solutions... Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to establish pioneering standards in data security and privacy, foster innovation, and empower enterprises to navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape confidently. We believe that together, we are not merely adapting to change but shaping the future of data security.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc.
Data443 Risk Mitigation provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. It is All Things Data Security(TM). With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443's framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. To learn more about Data443, watch the company's video introduction on its YouTube channel:
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ATDS are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18042024000224011066ID1108112048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.