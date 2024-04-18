Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Announces Two Contracts To Provide Integrated Cardiometabolic Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, has announced that two employers, a national supply chain company and a regional education organization, have selected its integrated chronic condition management solutions. According to the announcement, beginning in the second quarter of 2024, Dario will provide solutions to improve outcomes for employees with cardiometabolic health conditions, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management needs, including support for individuals taking a GLP-1 medication.“The trend towards integrated solutions continues to grow as employers look to reduce point solutions in favor of a single integrated solution that has a better member experience and has a lower cost of ownership when compared to managing multiple point solutions. Our new accounts are excited about Dario's proven ability to effectively engage people across multiple related conditions, and we look forward to delivering the market-leading results our clients deserve,” said Rick Anderson, president of Dario.

To view the full press release, visit

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Its platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DRIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN