Pingyi County, Shandong Province: Joint Development For Shared Benefits And Promoted Growth

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In the vibrant month of March, Jiujianpeng Village in Pingyi County, Shandong Province, presents a lively scene of rejuvenation. In recent years, Jiujianpeng Village has deeply practiced the experience of rural revitalization demonstration areas in Linyi City, leading surrounding villages to implement joint development in rural revitalization areas and paving a new path for the interconnected development of villages in the Yimeng Mountain region.







The ancestors of Jiujianpeng Village had long lived under the natural stone sheds in the western part of the village. There was a lack of water and electricity, and the only access road to the foot of the mountain was a narrow path. In 1978, the per capita income of villagers was less than 100 yuan, and life was difficult. However, since 1984, under the strong leadership of Party members and cadres, the villagers of Jiujianpeng Village worked together to install electricity, build roads, manage water, and plant fruits, jointly creating the renowned Yimeng spirit known as the Jiujianpeng phenomenon. In the new era, Jiujianpeng Village insists on giving equal importance to ecological protection and economic development, vigorously developing pharmaceuticals, tourism, and honeysuckle industries. In 2023, the operating income of Jiujianpeng Village and its village-run enterprises significantly increased to 370 million yuan, and the per capita disposable income of villagers reached 32,600 yuan. After achieving prosperity, Jiujianpeng Village did not forget to drive the development of surrounding areas. They expanded the honeysuckle industry to Gansu, Xinjiang, and other places, lifting tens of thousands of impoverished households out of poverty and increasing their income. In recognition of its outstanding contributions to poverty alleviation work, Jiujianpeng Village was awarded the title of“Advanced Collective in Shandong Province's Poverty Alleviation Campaign” by the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Government in 2021.







While industries are rapidly rising, Jiujianpeng Village actively established a district Party committee with four surrounding villages. The Party Secretary of Jiujianpeng Village serves as the Secretary of the District Party Committee, and the Party Secretaries of each village serve as members of the District Party Committee, forming a close and efficient Party organizational system. The district Party committee also established five functional Party branches, achieving effective integration of the district's Party organizations. At the same time, Jiujianpeng Village adheres to the principle of“discussing and deciding matters together.” They have established channels for villagers to express their wishes, forming a governance loop where organizations take the lead in discussions, specialized actions address problems, and effectiveness is evaluated collectively. This allows villagers to truly become participants and beneficiaries of rural governance.







The district Party committee is based on four major advantages: nature, culture, industry, and transportation. They are fully committed to creating an industrial model that is based on fruit cultivation, driven by the core tourism industry, supported by the Jiujianpeng phenomenon culture, supplemented by e-commerce development, and integrated with the concept of a“farming + processing + cultural tourism + e-commerce + beautiful countryside” provincial rural complex. They established a professional cooperative union for fruit cultivation, introduced new varieties through canned food processing enterprises, and promoted them in the villages of the district through the cooperative union, forming a fruit cultivation model of“base + enterprise + farmers.” They also insist on“parkification” as the main approach, integrating agricultural, land, and infrastructure resources from the five villages in the district, launching a project to build a high-quality agricultural product supply base of tens of thousands of mu (1 mu = 0.067 hectares), and driving employment for more than 1,000 people in the district and surrounding villages.

Over the years, Jiujianpeng Village has transformed barren slopes on mountaintops through land transfers with the village and surrounding villages, creating“Nine Bends and Eighteen Gardens” such as organic beneficiary breeding farms, plantations, and agricultural experience parks. This has transformed Jiujianpeng Village from a poor and backward small mountain village into a“National Civilized Village,”“National AAAA-level Tourist Scenic Area,” and“National Agricultural Tourism Demonstration Site.” The district receives nearly 300,000 tourists each year, achieving comprehensive tourism revenue of more than 26 million yuan.







“Jiujianpeng Village, as a nationally renowned old exemplary case, plays a leading role in the new era. Through joint development in the district, it promotes the coordinated development of industries, shared ecological benefits, and village environmental governance. It is a beneficial exploration of cross-village joint construction by rural Party organizations,” explained officials from the Organization Department of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee.