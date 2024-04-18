(MENAFN- 3BL) EPISODE SUMMARY

Recycling and Beyond Part 1 explores the challenges of waste management in countries on the frontline of dealing with plastic waste. With insights from Zoë Lenkiewicz, Waste Management and Sustainable Development Specialist at the United Nations Environment Program, and Chege Ngugi, Regional Director in Africa of ChildFund International, this episode takes a look at the impact, challenges and solutions of collection, sorting and recycling for communities most impacted by plastic waste in Africa.

In Recycling and Beyond Part 1, we explore the challenges of collecting and sorting plastic waste, and the necessity to build infrastructure while balancing the needs of communities dealing with waste. Featuring global waste management expert, author and technical editor of UNEP's Global Waste Management Outlook 2, Zoë Lenkiewicz, and Regional Director in Africa for ChildFund International, Chege Ngugi, this episode dives into how children and communities in Africa are at the frontline of plastic waste and its mismanagement and what steps are being taken by public, private and civil society stakeholders to ensure plastic waste becomes a more circular solution for these communities.

Host : Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer : Lisa Desai

Sound Production : PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise

Communications Advisor : Jonny West-Symes, Teneo

Artwork : Dow Creative Element