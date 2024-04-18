Principal Sustainability Series Featuring Jill Lippincott

MENAFN - 3BL) We invest in diverse suppliers to provide opportunities for more businesses to thrive.

Meet Jill Lippincott, our program manager of supplier diversity and sustainability. She's leading efforts to help advance our mission to support diverse entrepreneurs in the U.S. And through this work, we're on track to achieve our goal of spending $100M with diverse vendors in the U.S. by 2025. Because together, we can thrive.

In all bidding opportunities we strive to consider businesses owned, controlled, and operated by diverse individuals, including women, people of color, veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and individuals with different abilities. Our supplier diversity program provides criteria and eligibility requirements for diverse suppliers in the U.S. interested in doing business with us.

Find out more here Supplier Diversity | Principal .