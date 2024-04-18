Gilead Sciences Publishes 2023 ESG Impact Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gilead Sciences published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report , which uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year.

In this year's report, you will see examples of Gilead's impact across four pillars:



Innovating Scientific Solutions

Advancing Health Equity and Access

Empowering People and Communities Sustaining Our Shared Planet

Learn how we're advancing our vision to create a healthier world while benefiting our people, the communities we support and our planet.

