Gilead Sciences Publishes 2023 ESG Impact Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gilead Sciences published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report , which uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year.
In this year's report, you will see examples of Gilead's impact across four pillars:
Innovating Scientific Solutions Advancing Health Equity and Access Empowering People and Communities Sustaining Our Shared Planet
Learn how we're advancing our vision to create a healthier world while benefiting our people, the communities we support and our planet.
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
