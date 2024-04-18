Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth? Check List Of Documents Required For Voting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The election season is all set to begin as Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other officers announced the Lok Sabha elections and assembly poll schedule at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

The CEC said that the 543 Lok Sabha seats would go up for election in seven stages, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. On June 4, there will be a vote count.

The Election Commission has released the dates for the Lok Sabha votes in addition to those for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which are scheduled for May 13, and Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, where voting is scheduled for April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your name?

Visit gov.

Choose your favorite language and enter your state.

Enter your name, last name, birthdate, and gender.

Choose your assembly constituency and district.

After entering the captcha code, select "Search."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Documents needed for voting





A person whose name is on the electoral roll can vote in the elections.



Voter ID

Driving license

Passport

Aadhar card

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Smart cards issued by RGI under NPR

Passbooks with photos provided by state banks or post offices

Service identity cards with photos provided to staff members of federal, state, municipal, and private sector organizations

Health insurance smart cards issued through the Ministry of Labor's program MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others are granted official identity cards.

Phase 1 of voting will cover 102 constituencies spanning across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.



The high-voltage campaigning period for the upcoming polls brought to people's attention some key issues while voters also witnessed leaders engaging in witty exchanges.