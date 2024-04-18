Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal In Jail, Insulin Denied, Not Allowed To Consult Doctors: AAP's BIG Claim

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi claimed a "conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal" on Thursday evening,

only hours after the Enforcement Directorate turned down Delhi CM's request for a video consultation with his primary care physician.

"If the BJP is not able to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in three months (the Lok Sabha election), then a plan is being hatched to kill him by keeping him in jail," the AAP leader claimed, accusing Kejriwal of being the target of a "huge conspiracy."

AAP said that Arvind Kejriwal's blood sugar level has been above 300 for the past several days. They alleged that the Tihar Jail authority was not giving insulin to Kejriwal, despite him asking for it.

"The candidate that the BJP cannot defeat in elections is Arvind Kejriwal. A plot is being developed now to throw Arvind Kejriwal in jail and murder him," she added.

"Arvind Kejriwal has had diabetes for the past thirty years. He uses 54 units of insulin a day to regulate his blood sugar," according to Atishi.

"Ask any doctor... only someone who has such severe diabetes takes this much insulin. That is why the court allowed Arvind Kejriwal to eat home-cooked food... and eat food prescribed by the doctor."

She also criticized the ED for their alleged allegations that Kejriwal is consuming bananas to raise his blood sugar levels, which allegedly dropped to a dangerously low 46 mg when he was initially imprisoned. She added, "I would want to advise the ED to speak with any diabetic physician. Patients are instructed to maintain a banana and some sort of candy."

She said that the court had allowed homemade food to Arvind Kejriwal as he is a diabetic patient and need a particular kind of diet to ensure sugar levels are normal.