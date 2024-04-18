Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Sindoor To Axe-4 Items To Buy That Bring Luck And Prosperity To Your Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The month of Chaitra holds great significance in the Hindu calendar. Festivals like Navratri, Ram Navami, and Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary are all celebrated during this time. Hanuman Jayanti, celebrating Lord Hanuman's birth, will be observed on April 23 this year. In the Hindu calendar, the month of Chaitra holds great significance, with festivals like Navratri, Ram Navami, and Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary celebrated during this time.



Hanuman Jayanti, commemorating the birth of Lord Hanuman, will be observed on April 23 this year. The significance of Hanuman Jayanti is that it is believed to be a powerful day for worshipping Lord Hanuman in his child form, who is revered as the Lord of Kaliyuga.



Devotees believe that worshipping this form of Lord Hanuman can alleviate life's problems and bring blessings and prosperity. Items Recommended for Hanuman Jayanti Devotees can acquire specific items on Hanuman Jayanti to enhance luck and prosperity in their homes.

1) Sindoor Offering According to ancient texts, Lord Hanuman is particularly fond of sindoor (vermilion). Bringing sindoor into the house on Hanuman Jayanti is believed to attract good fortune and blessings from Lord Hanuman.

2) Monkey Representation In Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is often depicted as a monkey, symbolizing auspiciousness and positive energy. Bringing home a photograph or idol representing his monkey form on Hanuman Jayanti is said to dispel negativity and foster a peaceful atmosphere in the household.



3) Lord Hanuman's Gada (Mace): The Gada (mace), which is Lord Hanuman's weapon, is renowned for its ability to ward off negative energies. Acquiring a Gada and placing it in the eastern part of the house after worshipping it on Hanuman Jayanti is believed to eliminate fear and negative influences.

4) Axe for Vastu and Astrological Corrections Bringing an axe into the house on Hanuman Jayanti is recommended for rectifying Vastu (architectural) or astrological defects. A small copper axe is preferable, especially if the house has perceived imbalances or negative influences.



These items, associated with the worship of Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti, are believed to bring auspiciousness and prosperity into the lives of devotees.