Yediyurappa's Son Files Nomination From Shivamogga LS Seat In Karnataka

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Raghavendra on Thursday filed his nomination from the Shivamogga Parliamentary constituency in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls.

Raghavendra is a sitting MP from the Shivamogga LS seat.

Former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and his father Yediyurappa held a road show and public function on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Raghavendra said: "Voters will support us after seeing the work and achievements that have been done. The cooperation by JD-S has been a great strength. Our party workers have been fully involved in the campaigning and this time, I will win by a bigger margin of votes compared to last general election."

Polling will be held in the Shivamogga LS seat on May 7.

Criticising the Congress, he said: "The Congress leaders are joining BJP in Shikaripura and Sagara towns. This shows that the party is a sinking ship."

Meanwhile, former Karnataka home minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanedra appealed to rebel BJP rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa who is contesting as an Independent against Raghavendra that the former deputy CM should support the BJP.

"Think at least now and come back," he appealed to Eshwarappa.

"If he thinks he can get votes by criticising the BJP, it is going to be a dream. Raghavendra cannot be defeated by anyone," he stated.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said this time, Raghavendra would be sent to the Parliament by a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes.

Eshwarappa has vowed to defeat Raghavendra.

Eshwarappa had accused Raghavendra of carrying out an "internal adjustment" with the ruling Congress in the state.

"The BJP and Congress candidates are not criticising each other but targeting me," he claimed.

On the other hand, Geetha Shivarajkumar, the Congress candidate, has intensified campaigning in the constituency.

Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and state unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar has said that the people want change in Shivamogga, and Geetha Shivarajkumar is going to emerge as the winner.