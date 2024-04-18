4 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Friday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered into the country and stayed illegally in the outskirts of Bengaluru city, the police said.

According to the police, the accused were staying in Bengaluru for a long time and forged documents to show that they were Indian citizens.

The accused had managed to obtain a passport by producing fake documents.

While acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids and arrested all the four Bangladeshi nationals.

The police have seized an Aadhaar card, caste certificate, ration card, Ayushman card, labour card and voter identity card from the accused persons.

A case has been registered with the Sadduguntepalya police station in the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

The police said that they will bust the network which helped all the accused receive government documents.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.