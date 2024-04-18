LS Polls: 10,829 Police Personnel Being Deployed In Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur & Tiruvannamalai In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) As many as 10,829 police personnel will be deployed in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Friday to ensure peaceful polling.

The Lok Sabha constituencies of Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Vellore and Arkonam fall under these districts.

Election officials of these districts said that police personnel from all wings, including the Armed Reserve, law and order and traffic has been roped in.

Police personnel from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, CRPF personnel, retired army staff, and policemen of Tamil Nadu will do election-related duties in these districts.

Of these constituencies, Arakkonam has the highest number of 15,52,871 voters, followed by Tiruvannamalai (15,33,099 voters) and Vellore (15,21,116 voters).

Election commission officials said that there will be 5,189 polling booths in these four districts. A total of 696 of these polling booths have been classified as vulnerable.

They said that on an average, each polling booth would have at least two police personnel including one armed CRPF staff.

The number of security personnel would be doubled in vulnerable booths. Officials said that web cameras and arrangements for live streaming of polling especially in vulnerable booths had also been made.

Around 28,000 election officials, who are mostly teachers and government staff, will be on duty in the polling booths.

The strongrooms where the EVMs would be kept before the counting scheduled for June 4 would be guarded by armed police personnel.

Home Guards have been brought in to regulate traffic at key intersections in these districts as the regular police personnel would be on election duty.