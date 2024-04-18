'Mahayuti Will Win 45 Plus LS Seats In Maharashtra'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The MahaYuti partners on Thursday expressed confidence that the alliance will win more than 45 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, asserting that the performance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government will bring success.

MahaYuti leaders comprising Maharashtra Cabinet ministers Hasan Mushrif, Ravindra Chavan and Aditi Tatkare, and several legislators had gathered at the time of filing of nomination by NCP nominee Sunil Tatkare from Raigad constituency where he is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former Union minister Anant Geete. The polling is slated for May 7.

Tatkare said that the Lok Sabha elections will strengthen the country's ranking in the world, especially when a slew of development projects are being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"MahaYuti will win more than 45 seats in Maharashtra," he added.

"After getting elected, I will work as an MP of MahaYuti for the next five years. Various schemes of the Central government have been pending for many years to be implemented in Raigad seat. I am committed to complete the long-pending works and new projects after the grand coalition comes to power for the third time in the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi," said Tatkare.

He declared that he would win by a bigger margin than the 2019 elections.