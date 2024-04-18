IPL 2024: ‘He Is Doing His Rehab Well’, CSK Stephen Fleming On Deepak Chahar’S Injury Upadate

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 18 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming revealed about pace bowler Deepak Chahar's participation against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday and said that the star bowler is under medical team observation and is doing his rehab well.

Chahar was ruled out against CSK's clash against Mumbai Indians on April 14, due to niggle injury.

“He is doing his rehabs well. It was a minor injury nothing to worry about. Shardul Thakur bowled well in the last match against Mumbai so we opted to give time to Chahar to recover well,” said Stephen Fleming in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

However, Deepak coming back to cricketing action after a long-hiatus injury has shown lackluster performance for CSK. In four matches the star bowler has taken only four wickets with an economy of 9.16.

Chennai and Lucknow have faced each other in 3 matches in IPL. Of these 3 games, Chennai have won 1 whereas Lucknow have come out victorious on 1 occasion. 1 match ended without a result. Talking about Friday's match against LSG, Fleming regarded Luckniw as a high-quality team.

“We regard them very highly. They're a very good side and we don't really talk about momentum because it can go so quickly. What we want to do is keep repeating the things that we did well and the last game there were some good things playing in Mumbai. For us against the good Mumbai sides, when that was very pleasing, but very quickly we we moved on. There were some aspects that we really enjoyed and some other areas that we need to work on tonight and take into tomorrow, we have no time really to be too comfortable and if you get comfortable then you make mistakes. So yeah, we're really looking forward to tomorrow as a good challenge.”