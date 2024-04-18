Tether Restructures Into Four Divisions

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Tether (CRYPTO: $USDT), the developer of the world's largest %Stablecoin , is restructuring into four divisions as it expands beyond digital assets.

The four new divisions are:“Data,” which handles strategic investments in technology including %ArtificialIntelligence (A.I.);“Finance,” which covers the USDT stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than $100 billion U.S.;“Power,” the umbrella group for investments in %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) mining; and“Edu” that is home to educational services.

In a news release, the developers said that“Tether's expansion beyond its well-established USDT stablecoin signifies a paradigm shift in its approach to financial empowerment.”

Although the 10-year-old company is already active in its four business areas, the establishment of distinct divisions reflects its growth beyond its flagship stablecoin.

Last year, the firm invested in Bitcoin mining operations in Uruguay and a payment processor in the country of Georgia.

It has also allocated capital to A.I. through its association with data cloud provider Northern Data Group.

Tether is pegged to the U.S. dollar and trades on a 1:1 correlation with the greenback.