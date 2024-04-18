14 Commercial Mou's Signed Between Iraq And US

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

During his visit to Washington DC this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, presided over the signing of number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU's) with American companies:

Government Memoranda of Understanding:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Electricity andfor the development of the energy sector.Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Oil andfor a partnership in developing strategic plans for oil and associated gas fields.Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Oil andfor the development of oil and associated gas fields.Memorandum of Understanding between theand American companyfor specialized vehicle manufacturing.

Private Sector Memoranda of Understanding with U.S. Companies:

Memorandum of Understanding withfor cooperation in kidney dialysis supplies.Memorandum of Understanding with American companyfor oil field development.Memorandum of Understanding withfor primary gas processing and conversion to natural gas liquids and associated gas.Memorandum of Understanding between theand theAgreement withfor oil field development and management.Memorandum of Understanding withfor the development of associated gas fields and cessation of gas flaring.Memorandum of Understanding withfor development, automation, remote control, and monitoring services.Memorandum of Understanding withfor the use of smart solutions to stop gas flaring, oil field development, and maintenance.Memorandum of Understanding withfor technology and automation in oil fields.Memorandum of Understanding withfor supporting the oil industry.Memorandum of Understanding withfor associated gas manufacturing.Memorandum of Understanding withfor energy development and equipment provision.Memorandum of Understanding withfor providing equipment for associated gas processing in power generation.Agreement withfor oil field development, maintenance, and cessation of gas flaring.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

