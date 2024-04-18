               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
14 Commercial Mou's Signed Between Iraq And US


4/18/2024 10:13:04 AM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

During his visit to Washington DC this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, presided over the signing of number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU's) with American companies:

Government Memoranda of Understanding:

  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Electricity and General Electric (GE) for the development of the energy sector.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Oil and Honeywell for a partnership in developing strategic plans for oil and associated gas fields.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Oil and General Electric for the development of oil and associated gas fields.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Iraq Development Fund and American company Mack for specialized vehicle manufacturing.

    Private Sector Memoranda of Understanding with U.S. Companies:

  • Memorandum of Understanding with Baxter International for cooperation in kidney dialysis supplies.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with American company KBR for oil field development.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with KBR for primary gas processing and conversion to natural gas liquids and associated gas.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) .
  • Agreement with TransAtlantic Petroleum for oil field development and management.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Honeywell for the development of associated gas fields and cessation of gas flaring.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Honeywell for development, automation, remote control, and monitoring services.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Baker Hughes for the use of smart solutions to stop gas flaring, oil field development, and maintenance.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Emerson for technology and automation in oil fields.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with GE for supporting the oil industry.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with ARC Energy for associated gas manufacturing.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Emerson for energy development and equipment provision.
  • Memorandum of Understanding with GE for providing equipment for associated gas processing in power generation.
  • Agreement with Honeywell for oil field development, maintenance, and cessation of gas flaring.

    (Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

    The post 14 Commercial MoU's Signed between Iraq and US first appeared on Iraq Business News .

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

