14 Commercial Mou's Signed Between Iraq And US

During his visit to Washington DC this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, presided over the signing of number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU's) with American companies:
Government Memoranda of Understanding:
Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Electricity and General Electric (GE)
for the development of the energy sector.
Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Oil and Honeywell
for a partnership in developing strategic plans for oil and associated gas fields.
Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Oil and General Electric
for the development of oil and associated gas fields.
Memorandum of Understanding between the Iraq Development Fund
and American company Mack
for specialized vehicle manufacturing.
Private Sector Memoranda of Understanding with U.S. Companies:
Memorandum of Understanding with Baxter International
for cooperation in kidney dialysis supplies.
Memorandum of Understanding with American company KBR
for oil field development.
Memorandum of Understanding with KBR
for primary gas processing and conversion to natural gas liquids and associated gas.
Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of Iraq (NBI)
and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
.
Agreement with TransAtlantic Petroleum
for oil field development and management.
Memorandum of Understanding with Honeywell
for the development of associated gas fields and cessation of gas flaring.
Memorandum of Understanding with Honeywell
for development, automation, remote control, and monitoring services.
Memorandum of Understanding with Baker Hughes
for the use of smart solutions to stop gas flaring, oil field development, and maintenance.
Memorandum of Understanding with Emerson
for technology and automation in oil fields.
Memorandum of Understanding with GE
for supporting the oil industry.
Memorandum of Understanding with ARC Energy
for associated gas manufacturing.
Memorandum of Understanding with Emerson
for energy development and equipment provision.
Memorandum of Understanding with GE
for providing equipment for associated gas processing in power generation.
Agreement with Honeywell
for oil field development, maintenance, and cessation of gas flaring.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
