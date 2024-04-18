(MENAFN- Baystreet) Kinaxis Inc.

4/18/2024 10:02 AM EST

Sierra Metals Inc.4/18/2024 9:58 AM ESTBausch + Lomb Corporation4/18/2024 9:50 AM ESTSignal Gold Inc.4/18/2024 9:46 AM ESTNioCorp Developments Ltd.4/18/2024 9:40 AM ESTLithium South Development Corp4/18/2024 9:27 AM ESTShopify Inc.4/17/2024 10:36 AM ESTUsha Resources Ltd4/17/2024 10:24 AM ESTKinaxis Inc.4/17/2024 10:20 AM ESTAlgoma Central Corporation4/17/2024 10:15 AM EST

Stocks in Play

4/18/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Endeavour Silver Corp : Announces Angela Johnson as a nominee for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 28. Current board member and former Chief Financial Officer, Christine West, will be stepping down having announced her retirement in 2023. Endeavour Silver Corp shares T are trading up $0.06 at $3.58.









