(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.K. Inflation Rate Fell To 3.2% In March

U.S. Treasury Yields At Six-Month HighChina's Economy Grew 5.3% In The First QuarterChina's Exports And Imports Fell In March As Economy StrugglesU.S. Inflation Rate Rises To 3.5%, Sending Stocks Lower Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, April 18, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts $110 Billion Profit Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest of its kind in the world, has reported a first-quarter profit of $109.9 billion U.S. due largely to its investments in technology stocks.The“Norway Government Pension Fund Global,” as it is officially known, was valued at $1.61 trillion U.S. at the end of March this year.The return on the fund's stock investments in Q1 came in at 9.1%. Much of that gain came from investments in meg-cap tech stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA).One of the world's largest investors, Norway's sovereign wealth fund was established in the 1990s to invest surplus revenues from the country's oil and gas sector.To date, the fund has put money into more than 8,800 companies across 70 countries.However, while the return on its equity investments was strong, Norway's sovereign wealth fund saw weak results from its real estate holdings during the January through March quarter.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks