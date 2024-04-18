(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cisco Reveals Hypershield

Musk Apologies for“Incorrectly Low” Severance PackageAlaska Airlines Airborne on Q2 NumbersCallitidas Flat on Data ReleaseD.R. Horton Stock Rises 3% On Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Thursday, April 18, 2024

Urgent Must-Read Stock News

Markets reward stocks of companies that cut jobs. They anticipate higher profits and smaller expenses ahead. Lately, job cuts did not act as a positive catalyst for lifting a stock price. Tesla (TSLA) cut over 10% of its staff. Days later, shares continued to drift lower.

After trading near all-time highs, Google (GOOG) cut staff. Alphabet, its parent, indicated that it would move a very small percentage of staff. This has an impact on its India, Dublin, Chicago, and Atlanta locations. Google said that the reduced layers will increase worker productivity and efficiency.

Markets continued to reset valuations. The fantasy of an interest rate cut faded in the last two weeks. A strong job market, persistent inflation, and strong Q4/2023 GDP negate a need to stimulate the already hot economy. With that negative backdrop, Prologis (PLD), the biggest REIT, lost over 7% on Wednesday. The firm blamed high interest rates for lowering its guidance.

Abbot Laboratories (ABT) posted good quarterly results. However, it issued a disappointing annual forecast. It expects GAAP earnings of $3.25 to $3.40. Sales will grow by 8.5% to 10.0%.

Markets need any positive news today. The S&P 500 (SPY) recorded four straight days of losses. This is the longest streak in around four months.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks