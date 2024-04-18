QSG And Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd Celebrates Oral Cancer Awareness April Month 2024 In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India APRIL 18, 2024 - Dr. Bharat Agravat with Dr Kartavya Agravat and his team representing the QSG (Quit Smoking Gutkha) group happily announce the first ever Oral Cancer Awareness Month April 2024 seminar in Gujarat. Hosting the first ever summit, the good doctor is all set to share with the audience the history of gutkha in South Asia and the state of affairs across the board in tackling them even partially, let alone fully.



"We are here because someone has to alert the public about the disastrous results of chewing and smoking tobacco. We have taken it upon ourselves to share with people the statistics and the growing dangers of oral cancer across the country", said a team member of Dr. Agravat group.



The inaugural Oral Cancer prevention Summit has been scheduled to be held on April 27, 2024 at one of the most prestigious Sindhubhavan Road and Judges Bunglow Road in the Ahmedabad Gujarat, India.



Located daintily in the middle of Ahmedabad, this is where the QSG Team will take the opportunity to share how to quit smoking gutkha and how to lead a tobacco-free life. It is scheduled to be a day of learning and inspiration for everyone involved as they take a pledge to commit to freeing the society of tobacco-related oral cancer and help society towards a tobacco-free lifestyle.



Here's Why you should attend ...

- The Future of a Tobacco-Free Life?

- How to Quit Smoking, Gutkha, Tobacco

- As You Learn Smoking Cessation & Quality of Life,

- As You Get How to STOP Habit of Chewing Tobacco Gutkha,

- A high- energy performance from a dance group gives a unique interpretation of the battle between the tobacco chewing, and trying to prevent Oral Cancer. In India, around 77,000 new cases and 52,000 deaths are reported annually.



Here's a sneak peek in to why you can meet at at the event (and don't worry there are many more on the way!):

- Update yourself by attending workshops and product demos.

- Build community for quit habits/addiction

- Meet and learn from Dr Bharat Agravat 18th Award Winner Visionary Speakers



The summit will feature a host of activities that will showcase the ongoing challenges of tackling oral submucous fibrosis (OSMF) restricted mouth opening, oral cancer, and other mouth cancers and how to overcome them, especially with the help of the innovative QSG Kit. With the presence of delegates and dignitaries, the seminar is designed for everyone to go home wiser, more knowledgeable, and equipped with practical information on enhancing the quality of life post-addiction.



Don't miss this event as it is going to be the most important beginning to a fight against a diabolical scourge harming our communities. Confirm your presence today! For FREE registration, visit Quit Smoking Gutkha.



Event Message : Explore New Dimensions Quit Habit of Chewing Gutkha and smoking. improves health status and enhances quality of life.



NOTE: Attendance is FREE, and by invitation only. There are limited seats available. Don't miss this elite gathering of India's How to Prevent Oral Cancer. HURRY! Register now to be considered for an attendee pass



For FREE registration visit and



About

QSG Group of the Quit Smoking Gutkha is headed by India's leading 18th award winner best dentist Dr. Bharat Agravat Being in the field for over 25 years, he and Dr Kartavya Agravat also his team are of a mission to uproot tobacco related oral cancer not just from India but from all of South Asia. This event by Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd



Venue

1)Dr Agravat Dental Implants Clinic

UF 2, Mohini Complex, Judges Bungalow Rd, near the Pride Hotel, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054.



2) Dr Agravat Clinic

Taxshila Appartment, Zydus Hospital Rd, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059



Contact

