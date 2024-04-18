Zionist Settlers Storm Into Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Israeli Occupation's Protection

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 18 (KUNA) -- Zionist settlers charged into Al-Aqsa mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation's police, said a media source on Thursday.

A statement by the media department of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) governorate indicated that 225 Zionist settlers stormed into Al-Aqsa via Al-Maghariba (western) gate.

Israeli occupation's media outlets said that the occupation's government was on the verge of issuing laws to allow so-called Jewish prayers inside Al-Aqsa mosque.

Extreme Jewish groups called for preparing sacrifices at Al-Aqsa during Passover holiday next week amid Palestinian mobilization efforts to foil such heinous plans. (end)

