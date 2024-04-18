Hashemite University Bagged QS 5-Stars Rating

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Apr. 18 (Petra) - The Hashemite University (HU) secured the highest rating certificate of the QS 5-Stars Rating, awarded by Quality Standards (QS) World University Rankings, which came in recognition of its education and research quality and its contribution to community development.On the occasion, the university's acting president, Dr. Awni Tradrat, said this achievement reflects HU's efforts in developing its academic programs, enhancing its research, innovation and entrepreneurship environment and boosting its commitment to achieve quality in academic fields and graduate "qualitative" competencies.Tradrat added that: "We are committed to continue our journey towards academic, research and administrative excellence, in line with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision to make universities a lever of construction and development, enhance capabilities of the nation's youth, compete locally and globally, and build the country's knowledge economy."