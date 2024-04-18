Ti22 Films wins a Silver World Medal and two Finalist Awards at New York Festivals 2024

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 17 April 2024: Ti22 Films, a Dubai-based production company led by award-winning producer Reim El Houni was recognized for three individual productions at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards yesterday, one of which won a Silver World Medal.



The winning film, produced by El Houni and directed by creative director Sofia De Fay, won in the Corporate Image Category Group for Sales. The film was produced for Conares Steel and followed a unique unconventional approach to a corporate video, inspired by the creative styling of Wes Anderson. The video was produced to showcase Conares as a prominent steel manufacturer in the region having been established in Dubai since 1988. With the title ‘I am Steel’ introducing audiences to the premise that steel is present in more places than you think. The film intertwines unique art direction and casting to ensure the film stands out making it more visually unique.



Sharing her excitement, CEO of Ti22 Films and Executive Producer, Reim El Houni said, ‘It is always great to win a world medal at the New York Festivals and know that our work holds its ground on an international stage that is being judged by the worlds’ best. It isn’t always easy to bring subjects like ‘steel’ to life, but I am incredibly proud of our creative approach with the winning film.’



News of the win has been well received and supported by the Conares Steel team.

“Bharat Bhatia, Founder and CEO”, said "Conares is honoured to have its corporate film, masterfully produced by Ti22 Films in Dubai, recognised at the prestigious 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. This film embodies the spirit of innovation and sustainability that Conares champions,"



He added, "The film's innovative narrative, which gives voice to steel itself, captures the essence of its timeless journey and impact on our world. It leaves viewers with a vision of a more sustainable and hopeful future. This award is not just a recognition of creative excellence; it underscores Conares' leadership in the steel manufacturing industry and our pioneering efforts to integrate sustainability into our operations. We are inspired to continue setting responsible and innovative industry leadership benchmarks."



As well as the world medal, Ti22 Films received two additional Finalist Awards in the Corporate Image Category Group. One award was for ‘Event Venue Experience’ for their work with Identity showcasing the behind the scenes journey of COP 28 in Dubai. This video provides a real sense of what it takes to pull together a mega event featuring world leaders. The second award was for ‘Brand Image’ for a new project with long term client and previous Gold New York Festival Medal winner, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The new film touches on the historic past of the entity with a focus on their visionary future. It was developed as part of an interactive experience which brought DCAA’s activation to life at the Dubai Airshow.



Identity Creative Services Director was thrilled with the news and commented that’ We are thrilled that the Identity Cop28 has won a Finalist Award in the category of 'Corporate Image' for Event Venue Experience. From its inception to the final frame the film successfully opens the aperture on the teamwork, spirit and endeavour required to successfully deliver the biggest global event of 2023. The team at Ti22 Films worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the Identity teams’ approach and the film is testament to what it takes to deliver events of this scale.’



Reim commented ‘Receiving recognition for our work with Identity for COP28 and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is also very rewarding as both were intense projects on a global scale and we are thrilled to have been part of their journey’



This year saw entries from over 40 countries around the globe which were judged online by an international jury panel. The awards were presented at the virtual Storytellers Gala on the 16th April from the base of the festivals in New York City.



Ti22 Films has had a great deal of success at the New York Festivals winning 11 World Medals and 14 Finalist Awards in previous years. The 2024 win brings this number to 12 World Medals and 16 Finalist Awards. Last year's finalist award featured none other than Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia in the category ‘Branded Entertainment’ for work produced for the GREAT Campaign. Previous winning projects include Gold, Silver and Bronze world medals for brands such as ENOC, EGA, DCAA, BASF and GMG to name a few in categories ranging from Promos, to Sales to Corporate Image and Public Relations. These new awards bring Ti22 Films’ international award count to 29.



Reim launched her own production company, Ti22 Films, in January 2011, working with both corporates and broadcasters. As well as the New York Festival wins, in 2014 the company was awarded its first Cannes Corporate Media and TV Award. Reim has worked with some of the world’s largest multinationals and government entities, including Reebok, Realme, LG Electronics, DP World, DCAA, DAFZA and ENOC, to name a few, and top broadcasters, such as National Geographic, Discovery Channel, BBC, Times of India and many more.



Reim’s experience and ability to manage large scale production projects has ensured that Ti22 Films continues to produce impactful work. In 2022, Ti22 Films produced Studio EXPO, a 2-hour live show that aired daily to a global audience on Dubai One and EXPO TV during EXPO 2020 Dubai. Reim currently executive produces the daily TV Show ‘DXB Today’ produced by Ti22 Films and airing on Dubai One. The team supported the content team at COP 28 and were also the official production and broadcast partners of popular music festival ‘Untold Dubai’.



The production house is focused on continuing to work on key mega projects with a global reach and to remain at the forefront of the production industry in the UAE.





