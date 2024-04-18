Assam: JP Nadda Pitches For Clean Governance, Explains '8 Aadhars' Of 'Ashta Lakshmi' (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda, on a campaign trail to Assam on Thursday, made a strong pitch for clean governance and said that only the BJP government can assure of the same as the 'Ghamandiya alliance' was a coalition of either 'jailed or bailed' leaders.

Underscoring the focus of the Modi government on putting the North-East region on a perennial growth trajectory, he said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described the eight states as 'Ashta Lakshmi.'

On Thursday, Nadda addressed two poll rallies in Assam -- one in Udalguri and another in Kokrajhar.

He said that this election was a fight between NDA's 'Bhrashtachar hatao' vs INDIA bloc's 'Bhrashtachari bachao'. He said that Congress regimes witnessed a series of scams including the VVIP chopper scam, 2G and Commonwealth scam and more but the Modi government brought an end to all.

He said that peace and development prevail in Assam today, under the BJP government.

“All the corrupt parties and leaders have ganged up under the Ghamandiya alliance while BJP is all for clean politics and transparent governance,” he said at a rally in Udalguri.

Nadda named many leaders of the INDIA bloc leaders, who are either in jail or on bail and said that this showed their approach to politics.

“Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal are in jail while top leaders of INDIA bloc including Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav, Sanjay Singh are on bail,” he pointed out.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Kokrajhar district, the BJP President said that the North-East region is witnessing unprecedented attention and development under the Modi government.

He said that the Prime Minister described North-East as 'Ashta Lakshmi' and also went on to explain the 'eight aadhar' behind it.

“First aadhar is peace, the second is hydropower generation, the third is tourism, fourth is 5G connectivity, fifth is culture, sixth is natural farming, seventh is sports and eight is to nourish the potential of the region,” he told the public gathering.

Highlighting the government's focus on N-E, he said that Prime Minister Modi alone has made 70 visits to the region in 10 years while Union Ministers have visited the region, 680 times.

He also cited various peace accords like the Bodo accord, and the Karbi Anglong accord signed by the Centre to bring peace and prosperity in the North-East. He also highlighted how a series of welfare schemes including Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ayushman Yojana, and the free ration scheme were bringing 'welcome change' and said that Asia's biggest cancer institute being built in Assam will give the region new recognition.