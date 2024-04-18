Oriel IPO Launches Online Marketplace to Unlock Benefits of UK Government’s Enterprise Investment Schemes

(MENAFN- Pressat) Enterprise Investment Made Easy



The UK Government’s Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) and Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) offer incredible incentives for investors in UK-based businesses with less than 7 years’ trading history, such as up to 50% off income tax based on the investment amount, and zero capital gains tax when selling acquired shares after 3 years.



Founded by seasoned financial experts, Oriel were struck by how these lucrative schemes are still largely underutilised by UK-based businesses and investors, considering the huge benefits available, and also the false public perception that the schemes are exclusively for the affluent.



They’ve designed their online marketplace to open up and simplify the enterprise investment process, bringing all pieces of the investment puzzle together to drive more capital investment for promising businesses and unlock investment opportunities for any UK taxpayer, irrespective of their investment size.



For companies to be eligible for the schemes, there are certain administrative requirements, such as the need to gain Advance Assurance approval from HMRC. For investors, there is typically a level of guidance needed to maximise tax reductions and investment returns. Oriel have diligently covered this base by including Accountancies and IFAs as part of their core membership, meaning entrepreneurs and investors can get the support they need to take advantage of the schemes, and financial professionals can expand their client base in return.



With the Government recently announcing the extension of the schemes until at least 2035, Oriel’s Enterprise Investment Marketplace is uniquely positioned to drive greater utilisation of the schemes, stimulate investment for innovative UK businesses, and mitigate risk through tax reductions for anyone investing.





