Huawei debuts groundbreaking SUN2000-150K-MG0 solar inverter at WFES 2024 in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Abu Dhabi, UAE - April 18, 2024 – Huawei Digital Power has announced the launch of the groundbreaking SUN2000-150K-MG0 inverter for the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) market at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2024 in Abu Dhabi. With an ultra-high efficiency of 98.8% and active safety features, this state-of-the-art solution represents a significant step forward for the fast-growing C&I solar sector in the Middle East region.



Inverters connect to solar panels, converting the energy generated by the sun to usable electricity. As the brain of a PV plant, the inverter accounts for only about 5% of the initial investment of the plant, but it can determine the plant's power generation efficiency, safety assurance, installation, and O&M costs. It is the core of the PV plant, and its selection is critical to its performance.



Mr. Xu Yuanhang, Executive Director Partner & Ecosystem at Huawei Digital Power ME & CA, said, "We are excited to introduce the SUN2000-150K-MG0 inverter to the Middle East and Central Asia market at WFES 2024. This innovative product not only meets the growing demand for solar energy in the region but also aligns with the ambitious sustainability goals set by regional governments, such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 initiative."



The C&I solar sector is experiencing rapid growth in the Middle East, with solar energy being increasingly adopted to power hospitals, factories, airports, shopping centers, and other commercial buildings. Governments in the region are also mandating installing solar systems and setting targets for solar energy generation ratios. The abundance of solar days throughout the year also presents immense opportunities for solar power generation in the Middle East.



Huawei's 150K inverter is a sustainable solution that promotes zero CO2 emission operations. It is ideal for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with government regulations. The inverter's advanced features further enhance its suitability for the Middle East market.



WFES is the largest annual renewable energy exhibition in the Middle East, held annually at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. From April 16 to 18, 2024, attendees can visit the Huawei booth in Hall 6100a to learn more about this groundbreaking product and Huawei's comprehensive solar solutions. Huawei FusionSolar, part of Huawei Digital Power, is one of the leading suppliers of solar solutions in the world and the region.







