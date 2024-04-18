How will billions of muslims preform Hajj in the future?

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

The upcoming Umrah and Ziyarah Forum in Madinah promises a glimpse into the future of Hajj. This prestigious event, held under the patronage of Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, aims to revolutionize the pilgrimage experience for Muslims worldwide.

The forum which kicks off Monday 22nd April aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's Pilgrim Experience Program, focusing on innovation and collaboration. It brings together key stakeholders – government officials, travel agencies, and businesses from healthcare, transportation, and technology.

Attendees can expect lively discussions and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge products and services designed to enhance the Hajj journey. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah plans to unveil new initiatives and partnerships aimed at streamlining travel and enriching the spiritual experience.

This global event reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to making Hajj a truly unforgettable experience. The forum serves as a meeting point for decision-makers and industry experts to foster collaboration and shape the future of pilgrimage.





