NPCI Bharat BillPay Partners with SBI to Introduce NCMC Recharge as a New Biller Category

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th April 2024: In a bid to further enhance the convenience for travellers, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI), has onboarded SBI NCMC cards on its Bharat BillPay platform. The category is already live with SBI NCMC cards for Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Line 2A & 7, Chennai Metro, Kanpur Metro, and Parliament Canteen via the bank’s Bharat BillPay-enabled application, SBI Unipay, and more frontend platforms will go live with the service soon.



The introduction of National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Recharge as a biller category will enable customers to recharge/top-up their cards conveniently online, avoiding long queues and ensuring a hassle-free experience. Customers can easily top-up their NCMC cards with up to INR 10,000 online through Bharat BillPay-enabled platforms, supporting various methods such as prepaid, debit, and credit cards. After a successful recharge, customers simply need to tap their NCMC card on the terminal to update their balance.



Speaking on the development, Ms. Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay, said, “We would like to extend our gratitude to SBI for co-creating and launching this new category with us, which will ease the lives of daily transit users of NCMC cards. NCMC customers, across locations, can now enjoy a seamless experience while recharging, at the platform of their choice. This is one more step to ease digital payments, backed by the certainty, reliability, and safety of our Bharat BillPay platform.”



Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, DMD (Transaction Banking & New Initiatives), State Bank of India, said, “SBI is thrilled to partner with NPCI Bharat BillPay to offer our customers this industry-first offering that promises to revolutionize the way they commute. Through this development, SBI NCMC cardholders can avoid long queues and enjoy the instant and secure option of topping up their wallets via SBI Unipay and all other Bharat BillPay-enabled digital front-end platforms.”



Customers can presently follow below steps for recharging NCMC cards via Bharat BillPay:

• Open SBI Unipay (or other Bharat BillPay enabled front-end platforms)

• Choose NCMC category

• Select Biller

• Input mobile number & last 4 digits of NCMC card number

• Enter recharge amount

• Make payment

Customer will have to then tap their cards on terminals to update the balance on their NCMC cards.

About NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.

Incorporated in December 2020, NPCI Bharat Billpay Limited (NBBL), is responsible for driving the RBI-conceptualised Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Bharat BillPay is a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible “Anytime Anywhere” Bill payment service to customers across India with certainty, reliability and safety of transactions.







