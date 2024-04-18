RR Kabel brings brilliance home: Luminous Fans' makeover to RR Signature showcased in TVC campaign with #AapkeKaamKiBaat

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 18, 2024: R R Kabel Limited, one of India's leading wire and cable manufacturers, proudly announces the rebranding of Luminous Fans to RR Signature Fans. Coinciding with the onset of summer in India, RR Signature Fans introduce a 24-second TVC campaign with the hashtag #AapkeKaamKiBaat, highlighting their unparalleled features and benefits. These fans fall under the RR Kabel product portfolio, ensuring a seamless transition for customers while retaining the essence of quality and reliability associated with Luminous. This strategic move follows RR Kabel's acquisition of Luminous Power's home electrical business (HEB) in April 2022.



The acquisition of Luminous' HEB was a pivotal step for RR Kabel, aimed at fortifying its consumer electrical business. With a diversified portfolio encompassing fans, lights, and appliances, RR Kabel is poised to make significant strides in the premium segment of the industry. Luminous' HEB, renowned for its innovative designs and energy-efficient solutions, including star-rated premium designer fans, has paved the way for RR Kabel to expand its offerings and cater to the discerning needs of consumers in India.

RR Signature Fans, the latest addition to RR Kabel's portfolio, offer unmatched features. These fans are up to 60% energy-saving, feature an RF remote, and comes equipped with an in-built stabilizer, capable of operating within a voltage range of 100-300V.



"We are excited to unveil RR Signature Fans as a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the consumer electrical segment. Everyone has a different style, taste, and perspective, and when it comes to decorating homes, each individual loves to add their personal touch and express their unique sense of beauty. With this understanding, RR Kabel brings you an extensive range of RR Signature Fans, offering unparalleled features that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our innovative technology, combined with aesthetically pleasing design, allows you to decorate your home and experience the warmth of delight", said Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director at R R Kabel Limited.





