Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Gaza

Amman, Apr. 18 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army on Thursday conducted 7 humanitarian and food aid airdrops, targeting various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.
Participating in the operation were aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, the United States (four planes), and Germany.
The Jordan Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to providing humanitarian and medical assistance through an air bridge from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as through airdrops or ground convoys to alleviate the challenges faced by the people of Gaza amid the ongoing war. These efforts underscore the strong cooperation and solidarity.
The total number of airdrops conducted by the Jordan Armed Forces has now reached 85 along with 196 joint operations with allied nations since the onset of the Israeli aggression against Gaza.
