CEGCO Reports JD18M In Cash Dividends For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) - Cash dividends of the Central Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO) for the 2023 fiscal year reached JD18 million, according to Moayad Samman, Chairman of the CEGCO.Addressing the Ordinary General Assembly, Samman commended the company's exceptional financial and operational achievements throughout the preceding year. He attributed these successes to the diligent execution of robust strategies aimed at delivering substantial returns for shareholders, surpassing the anticipated budget for 2023.Samman highlighted CEGCO's core activities, which include self-production of electrical energy and the management of contracts for the maintenance and operation of power stations under the purview of ACWA Power Company. These stations encompass the Zarqa Power Station, boasting a capacity of 485 megawatts, as well as solar power plants located in Mafraq and Al Risha, each with a capacity of 50 megawatts.Shareholders of CEGCO include Enara Energy Investments, a subsidiary of ACWA Power Company (KSA), Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), the Government Investment Management Company (GIMC), and the Social Security Corporation.