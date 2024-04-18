Amman Stock Exchange Sees Minor Decline In Trading

Amman, Apr. 18 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange wrapped up trading on Thursday, marking a 0.10 percent decline, settling at 2,456 points.Trading volume reached 2 million shares valued at about JD4 million, spanning 2,304 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 26 experienced share price decreases, while 17 saw increases, and 42 maintained stability in their share prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.