Gaza Ministry Reports 71 Deaths In 24 Hours

Amman, April 18 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed 7 massacres against families in the Strip, of which 71 deaths and 106 injuries arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours.The Ministry added in a statement that there are still victims under the rubble and on the roads, where ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.It pointed out that the toll of the aggression on Gaza had risen to 33,970 deaths and 76,770 injuries since October 7.