Zelensky: Ukrainian Defense Industry Will Produce Ten Bohdana Howitzers This Month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The share of our own production is constantly increasing. The state signs serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the ability to employ people and attract investment. This month our industry will produce ten Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for the first time, and more will follow in May and later," the post read.

Zelensky also said that he had listened to a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the current situation on the battlefield and the results of a recent attack on Russian facilities in Crimea.

"We are still waiting for the final details, but it is already clear that the occupiers have suffered painful losses. Moreover, according to the intelligence reports, Russia is moving ships, including Kalibr carriers, to the Caspian Sea after our actions in the Black Sea," he said.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported on the completion of the search and rescue operation in Chernihiv and the elimination of the consequences of the nighttime drone attack.

"There was also an important discussion on methods of countering Russian propaganda TV broadcasts in the border regions. It is a technically demanding task, but we have our own developments that can handle it," the post said.

