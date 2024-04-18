Azerbaijani Pavilion To Be Set Up At 60Th Venice Biennale

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan will be represented at the 60th Venice Biennale withthe support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan CultureMinistry and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, Azernews reports.

Since 2007, Azerbaijan has participated in the Venice Biennale,which is one of the world's most famous platforms in the field ofmodern art. This year, the 60th Venice Biennale will take placefrom April 20 to November 24, under the motto "ForeignersEverywhere".

Curator of the Biennale Adriano Pedrosa did not choose the topicby chance. Adriano Pedrosa, stating that the Biennale operatesagainst the background of crises related to the migration of peopleto different countries, notes that this is accompanied by variousdifferences and difficulties.

"Foreigners are everywhere" has two meanings. First, no matterwhere we go, we encounter foreigners everywhere - they (we) areeverywhere. Secondly, if we go to any foreign place, we are alwaysforeigners.

The Azerbaijani pavilion located in Campo della Tana, one of theamazing architectural monuments of the 16th century, was organisedon the theme "From Caspian to Pink Planet: I Am Here" at the Veniceexhibition and reflects the motto of the biennale.

The theme of foreignness will be explored through the richpalette of the works of honoured artists Irina Eldarova, RashadAlakbarov, and artist Vusala Agaraziyeva in our pavilion, createdunder the curatorship of Luca Beatrice, a critic of modern art,professor of art studies who was the curator of the Italianpavilion at the 53rd Venice Biennale. Trips, travel, and emigrationwill always have an impact on personal identity and art.

Based on their personal experiences, the authors convey in theirworks the relevance of the topic of foreignness for Azerbaijan,reflect the deep bonds between a person and the place where helives, and at the same time declare the importance of treatingothers with respect through art.

Visitors will be able to see the harmony of the mixture ofdifferent cultures and the necessity of the idea of universalmutual understanding by looking at the works from differentangles.