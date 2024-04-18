Finance Ministers Alliance For Climate Action Urges Collaboration For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Members of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Actionhave been called for collaboration in holding the 29th session ofthe Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change successfully, which delivers anambitious and equitable climate finance goal, the Minister ofEcology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29,Mukhtar Babayev, said, Azernews reports, citingthe Ministry of Finance.

He made the remark at the 11th meeting of the Coalition ofFinance Ministers on Climate Action within the spring meeting ofthe International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group inWashington.

Azerbaijan, which joined the Coalition as an observer in Aprilof this year, was represented at the meeting by the Minister ofFinance, Samir Sharifov, and President-Designate of COP29, MukhtarBabayev.

Speaking at the meeting, Babayev thanked the Coalition for itsactive participation in the implementation of climate goals.

The meeting focused on the effective organization of financingneeds for the implementation of the Nationally DeterminedContributions (commitments taken by the countries of the world toreduce greenhouse gases). In addition to the finance ministers ofthe coalition member countries, Kristalina Georgieva, the managingdirector of the IMF, and Ajay Banga, the president of the WorldBank, also participated at the meeting.

The Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, whichcurrently has 92 countries as members, was established during the2018 Annual Meeting of the IMF and World Bank held in Indonesia inorder to mobilise financial resources to accelerate actions relatedto climate change. The Secretariat of the Coalition is located atthe World Bank's headquarters in Washington, DC, and is jointlymanaged by the World Bank and the IMF. The coalition's activitiesare supported by 26 institutional partners, including the IMF, theWorld Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank, the EuropeanInvestment Bank, the African Development Bank Group, theOrganization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and theUnited Nations Development Program.

The finance ministries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands andIndonesia, which are the co-chairs of the coalition, sent aninvitation letter regarding Azerbaijan's joining the coalition. Asthe host of COP29, Azerbaijan intends to actively cooperate withthe Coalition.