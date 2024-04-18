S & P Global Ratings Issues Forecast Of Positive Outlook For Azerbaijan's Labour Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

S&P Global Ratings, a prominent international rating agency,has issued a forecast suggesting a positive outlook forAzerbaijan's labour market.

According to Azernews, S&P predicts that the unemploymentrate in the country will fall below 5% by the year 2024. Thisoptimistic projection, outlined in Azernews' report citing therating agency, indicates a favourable trend in Azerbaijan'semployment landscape.

Specifically, S&P anticipates the unemployment rate to reach4.7% in 2024, signaling a notable improvement compared to previousestimates by other international financial organisations, forecasts for unemployment in Azerbaijan have hoveredaround the range of 5% to 6%. However, S&P's forecast suggeststhat the actual unemployment rate may surpass these expectationsand trend towards the lower end of the spectrum.

It is worth noting that while S&P's forecast is optimistic,it contrasts with the projections put forth by other internationalbodies. For instance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) hasissued a forecast predicting the unemployment level in Azerbaijanto be slightly higher, at 5.5% for the period spanning 2024-2025 discrepancy underscores the variability in economic forecastsand the importance of considering multiple perspectives whenanalysing labour market trends.

Certainly, several economic and social factors can influence theunemployment rate in Azerbaijan. Let's look through those keyfactors.

Economic Growth: Strong economic growthtypically leads to increased job opportunities, lowering theunemployment rate. Conversely, economic downturns can result in joblosses and higher unemployment.

Government Policies : Government policiesrelated to labour market regulation, taxation, investmentincentives, and education and training programs can significantlyimpact employment levels.

Demographic Trends: Population growth, agestructure, and workforce participation rates can affect supply anddemand dynamics in the labour market.

Education and Skills: The availability ofskilled labour and the alignment of workforce skills with marketdemands play a crucial role in determining employment levels.

Investment Climate: Foreign and domesticinvestment levels, business confidence, and the overall investmentclimate influence job creation and economic activity.

Global Economic Conditions: Internationaltrade, commodity prices, and global economic trends can affectAzerbaijan's economy and its labour market.

Technological Advancements: Automation,digitalization, and technological innovation can lead to jobdisplacement in certain sectors while creating new employmentopportunities in others.

Social Safety Nets: The effectiveness of socialsafety nets, including unemployment benefits and social assistanceprograms, can mitigate the impact of economic shocks onunemployment levels.

Labour Market Flexibility: The flexibility oflabour market regulations, including hiring and firing practices,affects employers' willingness to hire and invest in labor.

Migration Patterns: Internal and internationalmigration patterns can influence labour market dynamics by alteringthe supply and demand for labor in different regions andsectors.

These factors interact in complex ways and can vary over time,making it challenging to precisely predict unemployment levels, policymakers and analysts consider these factors whenassessing and forecasting labour market conditions inAzerbaijan.