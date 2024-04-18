(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 19, India, which is home to 1.4 billion individuals, commences a significant democratic exercise across the nation.



This electoral marathon spans until June 1, involving nearly one billion voters, marking it as the world's most extensive democratic election.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a historic third consecutive term. Under Modi, India became the world's fifth-largest economy with a GDP of $3.7 trillion.



The International Monetary Fund IMF projects India could become the third-largest economy by 2027.



The election focuses on 543 Lok Sabha seats, the pivotal lower house of Parliament. A party or coalition needs 272 seats to govern.



The BJP currently holds 303 seats, making it a dominant force in Indian politics.







The opposition, led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, forms the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).



Despite challenges, the INDIA coalition is ready to challenge the BJP.



The election logistics involve 5.5 million electronic voting machines across about one million polling stations, staffed by 15 million personnel.



The cost is expected to surpass the $14.4 billion spent on the 2020 U.S. presidential election.



As voting begins, the BJP is favored to win, driven by promises of political stability and economic progress.



Yet, voters face significant issues like unemployment, rising living costs, and socio-economic disparities.



Results, expected on June 4, will influence India's domestic policies and international relations.



Modi's administration aims to strengthen its position against regional rivals like China.



The election outcomes will impact India's global economic and geopolitical ties, especially with the United States.

India's Unprecedented Electoral Journey Begins

In 2024, a critical year for global democracy, over a billion people in the Asia-Pacific region will vote in significant elections.



These elections, spanning from India and Pakistan to Indonesia, will shape the respective regions' economic and diplomatic trajectories and influence global geopolitics.

