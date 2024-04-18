(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) As President Lula navigates his third term, he focuses on the 2026 elections, building strategies around economic policies.



His approach relies heavily on public spendin to boost GDP growth and garner voter support, but its effectiveness is widely debated.



Lula's economic policy, aligned with the Workers' Party's (PT) philosophy, prioritizes enhancing social benefits, easing access to credit, and stimulating consumer spending.



These measures draw on lessons from past electoral successes, acknowledging that his 2022 victory came under unique conditions.



Currently, Lula's administration is increasing public expenditure while navigating fiscal constraints. However, critics argue this economic stance is overly simplistic and potentially risky.







It presupposes that addressing basic needs like food security can automatically resolve deeper economic challenges.



Brazil has struggled with declining income generation and prosperity, hindered by productivity issues and competitiveness.



High interest rates and restrictive fiscal policies have escalated capital costs, stifling investment and growth.



The internal debate within Lula's administration contrasts 'rent-seekers', who benefit from high interest rates, with 'developmentalists' favoring economic expansion through public spending.

Lula's Economic Strategy: A Double-Edged Sword for Future Elections

Lula's team views high interest rate expectations (IPCA + 6%) as traps set by political adversaries.



Moreover, the slow pace of broader economic reforms and the administration's reluctance to discuss spending controls raise doubts about its capacity for sustainable economic growth.



This approach risks increasing political fatigue and deepening economic skepticism, potentially jeopardizing the electoral success Lula aims for.



By concentrating primarily on public spending without addressing economic inefficiencies, Lula risks pushing Brazil into a detrimental cycle.



This approach could potentially hinder, rather than benefit, his political future.



This strategy presents a delicate balance between immediate electoral gains and long-term economic stability.

