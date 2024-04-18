Strengthening Defense: Colombia Bolsters Military With New Professional Soldiers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Defense Minister, Iván Velázquez, recently announced the addition of 1,600 professional soldiers to the Colombian Army.



This move, unveiled during a Security Council meeting in Huila Department, is part of a larger strategy to fortify the nation's military.















Launched in late 2023, the plan aims to recruit 16,000 professional soldiers by 2026, bolstering regions facing narcoterrorist challenges.









These threats include those posed by the ELN, FARC dissidents, and the Clan del Golfo.









Under the leadership of General Helder Giraldo, the Colombian Armed Forces aim to integrate these new recruits over the next few years: 11,000 in 2024, 4,500 in 2025, and 500 in 2026.







However, this strategy will enhance Colombia 's military capabilities, which currently boast over 75,000 professional soldiers.



The allocation includes 11,000 to the Army, 2,700 to the Air Force, and 2,300 to the Navy, ensuring a comprehensive boost across all branches.



"Professional soldier" designation in Colombia is for voluntary enlistees after mandatory service as high school graduates or regular soldiers.



Minimum one-year foundational training followed by specialized combat courses and chances to join elite units like Special Forces signify commitment.



The benefits of becoming a professional soldier in Colombia are significant.





















Soldiers earn 40% above minimum wage monthly, with a longevity bonus peaking at 58.5% after two years of service.



Additionally, there is an annual service bonus worth half the basic salary.





















Soldiers receive 50% monthly pay as vacation bonus, 30 days' annual paid leave, and one-year salary severance per service year.



Additional perks include access to military housing, family subsidies, and a pension system providing security in cases of disability or death.



Strong recruitment and rewards fortify Colombia's defense while providing soldiers with sustainable career paths, enhancing national stability.

MENAFN18042024007421016031ID1108110691