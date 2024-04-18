Peru’S $463 Million Naval Upgrade With HD Hyundai

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian Navy has committed $463 million to enhance its maritime defense capabilities through a contract with South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI).









In the presence of President Dina Boluarte , a strategic deal was signed to construct four naval vessels, enhancing national defense.









Scheduled for delivery by 2029, the fleet includes one frigate, one offshore patrol vessel (OPV), and two landing craft units.









The OPV, based on HD HHI's HDP-2200, measures 95m length, 14.3m width, with speeds up to 20 knots, covering 6,000 nautical miles.









However, it will support medium-sized maritime helicopters and accommodate versatile mission modules.







The landing crafts, based on HD HHI HDL-1500 design, are 58m long, 13.2m wide, with max speed of 10 knots and 1,500 nautical miles range.









Capable of transporting sizable military payloads, they accommodate over seven armored vehicles or twenty TEU containers, vital for amphibious operations.









Additionally, the frigate, based on the HDF-3200 model, extends 127 meters with a top speed of 26.5 knots.









Advanced combat systems, including anti-ship missiles, vertical launch system, and AESA radar, will enhance air defense capabilities.























Modernizing Peru 's naval fleet and attracting global investment to SIMA Perú consolidate the country's naval industry. President Boluarte recognizes it as Latin America's leading shipyard.























The contract signifies a major step in Peru's defense strategy, ensuring Navy readiness for national security and emergency response.









In short, this development poised to foster long-term technological and industrial growth within Peru's defense sector.

MENAFN18042024007421016031ID1108110688