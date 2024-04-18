Germany Arrests Suspected Two Russian Spies Over Sabotage Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 18 (KUNA) -- Bavarian police have arrested and accused two men of being Russian spies planning to bomb industrial and military sites in Germany.

In a statement Thursday, the Public Prosecution said that the two German-Russian nationals, were accused "urgently and in connection with a huge case" of spying for a foreign intelligence service.

According to the Public Prosecution, one of the detainees affirmed that he was planning to carry out bombing attacks against military infrastructure and industrial areas in Germany, and that he collected information about possible targets for carrying out these attacks.

Since the start of the Ukrainian-Russian war in February 2022, German-Russian relations have witnessed clear tension, accompanied by sanctions and counter-sanctions between the two sides against the backdrop of the war.

Later, the German foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Berlin against backdrop of detaining the suspects. The mass circulation Der Spiegel quoted a ministry official as confirming the report. (end)

