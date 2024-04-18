Anar Akhundov Appointed Azerbaijan's New Deputy Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Anar Akhundov has been appointed the new deputy minister of theeconomy of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.
