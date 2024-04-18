Azerbaijani Ngos Address Letter To Norwegian Nobel Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azerbaijani NGOs and residents of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazuraddressed an open letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on theoccasion of a campaign started for separatist Ruben Vardanyan'snomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear management and members of the Norwegian NobelCommittee,
We, as representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs and residents ofGarabagh and Eastern Zangazur, are disappointed with the newspublished in the media about the nomination of Ruben Vardanya as acandidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, and we want to bring to yourattention the firm position of the Azerbaijani public on thismatter.
Ruben Vardanyan's life and activities are insulting to theideals and values guided by the Nobel Peace Prize; even the verymention of these names together can tarnish the high prestige ofthis highest award accepted in the world and confuse theinternational community.
There are serious accusations against Ruben Vardanyan as acriminal element who amassed wealth through money laundering and asa person who finances terrorism. He was for some time one of the"top leaders" of the so-called separatist regime - the militaryjunta, which was established in the territories of Azerbaijanoccupied by Armenia and later released itself.
At that time, his arrival in Garabagh with the intention ofbeing an obstacle to peace and his provocative statements made thesituation increasingly tense, and he tried to disrupt thenormalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Disregarding international legal norms, Vardanyan threatened thesovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, encouraged the maintenance of a "grey zone" in theterritory of Azerbaijan, and prevented the return of AzerbaijaniIDPs to Khankendi, Khojaly and other settlements.
For the likes of Ruben Vardanyan, nothing is more sacred thandirty money. It is not excluded that one of the main motives thatbrought him to Garabagh at that time was to illegally exploit andtransport the gold and copper-molybdenum deposits of Azerbaijan inthese areas by reorganising the remnants of the Armenian army inGarabagh.
Ruben Vardanyan was detained by the law enforcement agencies ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan in September 2023 while trying to escapefrom Garabagh. He is charged with the articles of the Criminal Codeof the Republic of Azerbaijan for financing terrorism,participating in the creation and operation of armed groups orgroups not provided for by legislation, and illegally crossing thestate border of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At present,investigative and operational measures are being continued.
There are serious doubts about Ruben Vardanyan's dark financialactivities in many countries. In 2019, the OCCRP (Organized Crimeand Corruption Reporting Project) published an investigative reporton Vardanya's illegal activities called Troika Laundromat. Thisreport exposed a complex network of alleged illegal activitiesinvolving Ruben Vardanyan. In March 2019, members of the EuropeanParliament wrote a letter to the President of the EuropeanCommission, stating the need to impose sanctions against the formerowner of Troika Dialog, Ruben Vardanyan, and other personsconnected with the "offshore system" of Troika Dialog. The letterwas signed by 22 European MPs representing Great Britain, Sweden,Germany and other countries.
Ruben Vandanya, an international financial fraudster who built abusiness empire with dirty money, has the blood of innocent peoplein the world, he participated in the financing of terrorismwherever he wanted to make a profit by illegal means.
The Nobel Peace Prize embodies the spirit of peace,reconciliation and international cooperation that Alfred Nobelwanted to promote. We urge the Norwegian Nobel Committee to takeinto account the clear and decisive position of the Azerbaijanipublic regarding Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of numerouscrimes."
Signatures :
1. Fatma Sattarova - Chairman of the Board of the Organisationof War, Labourand Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
2. Ramil Iskanderli - Chairman of "Legal Analysis and Research"Public Union
3. Azer Allahverenov - Chairman of the "Eurasian MigrationInitiatives Platform" Public Union
4. Zaur Ibrahimov - Chairman of "Prioritet" Social EconomicResearch Centre Public Union
5. Gunel Safarova - Chairman of "Vetandash" Research andDevelopment Public Union
6. Alimammad Nuriyev - President of the "Constitution" ResearchFoundation
7. Novella Jafarova - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Women's RightsProtection Society named after D. Aliyeva
8. Saida Gocamanli - Chairman of the Public Union for theProtection of Human Rights and Rule of Law
9. Saadat Bananyarli - Chairman of the Board of the InternationalHuman Rights Society-Azerbaijan National Branch
10. Umud Mirzayev, president of the International Eurasian PressFoundation
11. Rauf Zeini - Chairman of Azerbaijan National Non-GovernmentalOrganisations Forum
12. Khatira Valiyeva - Chairman of "Khankendi" Support Public Unionfor Forced Displaced Persons
13. Vugar Gadirov - Chairman of the "Youth Organisation for Returnand Revival" Public Union
14. Leyla Huseynova - Chairman of the Public Union of Refugees andIDPs, "Social Welfare"
15. Konul Behbudova - Chairman of "Karabakh Missing Families"Public Union
16. Sevinj Alizadeh - Chairman of "Zafar" Support Public Union forMartyrs' Families
17. Ray Karimoglu - Chairman of the Association of Mine VictimsPublic Union in Azerbaijan
18. Mehriban Mammadova - Chairman of "Humanitarian Studies" PublicUnion
19. Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of "Regional Human Rights and MediaCenter" Public Union
20. Tunzala Abdulalimova - Chairman of the "For the Fatherland"Public Union of Support to Martyrs' Families
21. Jeyran Hasanova - Chairman of the Public Union of Support toMothers of Martyrs
22. Telman Gasimov - Chairman of "Scientific Research" PublicUnion
23. Bahruz Mammadzade - Chairman of the Public Union "Veterans,Families of Martyrs and Veterans of Special Forces",
24. Mehdi Mehdiyev - Chairman of Azerbaijan Karabakh War DisabledVeterans and Families of Martyrs Public Union
