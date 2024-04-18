Taggd Certified As A Great Place To Work In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th April 2024, Gurugram : Taggd, India's leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) firm, celebrates its prestigious certification as a Great Place to WorkÂ® in India (from February 2024 to January 2025). The certification proves their belief in "people care is good business," with progressive practices woven into their culture and technology. Investing in People, Powering Success



The company prioritizes continuous learning and development, fostering a culture of growth. Notably, Taggd champions gender diversity, with a remarkable 60% of its payroll going to women. Additionally, Taggd empowers their team to excel by offering a supportive environment and a unique well-being leave policy each month. These initiatives, along with many others, played a vital role in securing the Great Place to WorkÂ® certification.



The company excelled in areas like trust, workplace culture, transparency, respect, credibility, camaraderie and inclusivity, particularly shining in employee empowerment, workplace safety, and promoting equality.



Devashish Sharma, CEO and Founding Member of Taggd, expressed his pride: "We are deeply honored by this recognition. At Taggd, our core values revolve around prioritizing people and fostering growth. We cultivate a culture where joy, purpose, and energy thrive, allowing our team to excel both personally and professionally. Taggd is the sum of its talented team members, the #Taggers, who live these values every day. They are the heart of the Taggd brand and the driving force behind our exceptional client service."



Taggd's journey as a Great Place to WorkÂ® exemplifies its commitment to its people and its innovative approach to recruitment.



About Great Place to Work



Great Place to WorkÂ® (founded in 1992) analyzes employee surveys from millions globally to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their platform empowers leaders with insights for strategic people decisions.





About Taggd



Taggd, India's Digital Recruiting firm, is revolutionizing talent acquisition with its industry leading solutions. Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. Led by CEO Devashish Sharma, Taggd has over 15 years of experience, managing the recruitment process for 100,000 positions annually. Offering comprehensive solutions across fourteen sectors, including technology, engineering, and automotive, Taggd delivers tangible business gains for clients. Trusted by prominent brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE and many more, Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Recognized by global analyst firm Nelson Hall, Taggd seamlessly blends human expertise with data-driven insights, empowering businesses to make successful hires and drive growth.





