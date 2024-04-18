Belgium Sends Relief Aid To Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 18 (KUNA) -- Belgium is sending a new batch of emergency aid to the Middle East, addressed to people of war-beleagured Gaza.

The foreign ministry said in a statement, released on Thursday, that the relief supplies would be dispatched in response "to requests for assistance received." It indicated that they would be sent via the government-affiliated agency, B-FAST, to the Egytian ministry of health for ultimate handover to the people of Gaza.

They includes five tons of medical items.

This also involves supporting the Egyptian health system, under pressure following the crisis in Gaza, it added.

This operation is part of a series of donations from B-FAST which has taken place or are underway in the context of the crisis in the Middle East in order to relieve the urgent needs of civilian populations in Gaza or who have left Gaza.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government which is activated when providing emergency aid abroad. (end)

