Minister Inaugurates Two Health Centers In Aqaba

Aqaba, Apr. 18 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Firas Hawari, unveiled Thursday the Aqaba Comprehensive Health Center and the Karama Primary Health Center in Aqaba.Costing approximately JD1.14 million from decentralization funds, the Aqaba Comprehensive Health Center spans 1,600 square meters, housing clinics for general medicine, family and gynecology, dental care, pediatric dentistry, maternity and pediatric clinics, vaccinations, and emergency care. It serves 10,000 patients monthly and employs 72 staff members, including specialists, physicians, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, technicians, and administrators.The Karama Primary Health Center, funded by a Kuwaiti grant of about one million Jordanian dinars, occupies 1,100 square meters. It serves around 1,000 patients monthly, offering general and dental care, emergency services, maternity and pediatric clinics, vaccinations, pharmacy, laboratory, and administrative support. It employs 23 staff members.Hawari reiterated the ministry's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services across the Kingdom to ensure patient satisfaction and improve provision levels.He highlighted ongoing efforts to replace outdated and rented health centers with modern facilities, acknowledging recent achievements, including the opening of 9 health centers, expansion projects, the establishment of specialized dental centers, and hospital accreditations.Hawari expressed gratitude to governorate councils for their support and thanked Kuwait for financing health projects, emphasizing the vital role of such partnerships in advancing healthcare.