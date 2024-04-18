Over 12K Vehicles Covered After Mandatory Car Warranties Decision Took Effect

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) - Since the implementation of a government decision mandating warranties for new cars sold by dealers and non-agent showrooms last October, the number of registered maintenance centers on the mandatory vehicle warranties platform has reached 11, with 694 registered dealers.During this period, the platform has recorded 13,668 registered cars, out of which 12,822 are insured.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Thursday, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali highlighted the ministry's commitment to enforcing the Cabinet's decision regarding mandatory warranties. He disclosed that the Consumer Protection Directorate has overseen the implementation procedures.Shamali revealed that the Directorate received a total of 10 complaints within six months of implementing the decision, with three filed in 2023 and seven in the current year. These complaints primarily revolved around warranty coverage, including disputes over inclusions and exclusions, as well as issues arising from delays in vehicle repairs.To ensure effective implementation, the Consumer Protection Directorate devised a comprehensive plan and established a dedicated platform for mandatory warranties. This platform is integrated with relevant authorities such as Jordan Customs and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department to facilitate the approval and monitoring of warranty centers, including agents, insurance companies, and accredited maintenance facilities.Moreover, a technical committee for mandatory warranties was formed to verify compliance with the decision. Over the past six months, this committee conducted field visits to 12 maintenance centers.In September 2023, the Cabinet mandated warranties for new cars imported from dealers and non-agent showrooms. Electric cars are subject to a three-year or 50,000-kilometer warranty, while gasoline or hybrid cars are covered for two years or 40,000 kilometers. The cost of these warranties ranges from 3-7 percent of the vehicle's value, with a minimum value of JD300, excluding sales tax.