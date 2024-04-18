Kuleba Informs Japanese Foreign Minister About Russia's Attack On Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa about the missile attack on Chernihiv and discussed the development of the Special Global Partnership.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“I met with Yoko Kamikawato to thank Japan and all the Japanese people who are genuinely supporting Ukraine. I informed my Japanese colleague about Russia's devastating strike on Chernihiv's residential area yesterday, which killed at least 18 and injured another 78 innocent people. I am grateful to Kamikawa Yoko for her sincere condolences and condemnation of the strike,” Kuleba wrote.

The parties also discussed ways to develop Special Global Partnership with a special focus on economic recovery, energy resilience, and humanitarian assistance.

Dutch primeoffers to buy Patriot systems from other countries for Ukraine

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is visiting Italy to participate in the G7 ministerial meeting.

Yesterday, April 17, Russia fired Iskander missiles at the center of Chernihiv, killing 18 people and wounding 78.